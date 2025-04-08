Rooney Credits Arsenal Fans For Stunning Win Against Madrid

Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has credited Arsenal fans for the role they played in their team’s 3-0 win against Champions League holders Real Madrid.

In the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at the Emirates on Tuesday night, Arsenal hammered Madrid 3-0.





Two stunning free-kicks by Declan Rice and another lovely finish by Mikel Merino sealed the stunning win.

Rice made history as he is now the first player to score two direct free-kicks in the knockout round of the Champions League.

Despite the impressive performance of the players, Rooney reserved praise for the club fans.

“Arsenal were excellent tonight. I think you have to give the crowd a lot of credit, I thought the atmosphere was fantastic, the crowd really pushed the team,” Rooney told Amazon. “It could have been more, it could have been five or six!”



