UCLUCL
08 APR 19:00
BAY
1
INT
2
UCLUCL
08 APR 19:00
ARS
3
RMA
0
UCLUCL
09 APR 19:00
FCB
-
BOR
-
UCLUCL
09 APR 19:00
PSG
-
AST
-
UELUEL
10 APR 16:45
BGL
-
LAZ
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
LYO
-
MAN
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
TOT
-
EIN
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
RAN
-
ATH
-
A-League MenA-League Men
11 APR 09:35
MCI
-
BRI
-
BundesligaBundesliga
11 APR 18:30
VFL
-
RBL
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
11 APR 18:45
RCL
-
REI
-
A-League MenA-League Men
12 APR 05:00
WEL
-
VIC
-
A-League MenA-League Men
12 APR 07:00
SYD
-
AUC
-
A-League MenA-League Men
12 APR 09:35
NEW
-
CCM
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 11:30
MCI
-
CRY
-
A-League MenA-League Men
12 APR 11:45
PER
-
ADE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
B0L
-
UBE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
BOR
-
FRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
BOC
-
AUG
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
TSG
-
MAI
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
HOL
-
FSP
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
BRI
-
LEI
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
NOT
-
EVE
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
SOU
-
AST
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 14:00
PAN
-
LAM
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 15:00
ASM
-
MAR
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 16:30
ARS
-
BRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 16:30
BAY
-
BOR
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 16:30
PFC
-
KAL
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 17:00
TFC
-
LIL
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 17:00
VOL
-
LEV
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 19:05
RCS
-
OGC
-
A-League MenA-League Men
13 APR 07:00
WSW
-
WUN
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
CHE
-
IPS
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
LIV
-
WHU
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
WOL
-
TOT
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 13:00
ASE
-
BRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 13:30
VFB
-
WER
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 15:15
ANG
-
MON
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 15:15
HAC
-
REN
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 15:30
NEW
-
MAN
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 15:30
EIN
-
HEI
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 18:45
AUX
-
LYO
-
EPLEPL
14 APR 19:00
BOU
-
FUL
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
AST
-
PSG
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
BOR
-
FCB
-
    World Football

    Rooney Credits Arsenal Fans For Stunning Win Against Madrid

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has credited Arsenal fans for the role they played in their team’s 3-0 win against Champions League holders Real Madrid.

    In the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at the Emirates on Tuesday night, Arsenal hammered Madrid 3-0.


    Two stunning free-kicks by Declan Rice and another lovely finish by Mikel Merino sealed the stunning win.

    Rice made history as he is now the first player to score two direct free-kicks in the knockout round of the Champions League.

    Despite the impressive performance of the players, Rooney reserved praise for the club fans.

    “Arsenal were excellent tonight. I think you have to give the crowd a lot of credit, I thought the atmosphere was fantastic, the crowd really pushed the team,” Rooney told Amazon. “It could have been more, it could have been five or six!”


    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

