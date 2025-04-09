Betting Allegation: NPFL Summons Lobi Stars Media Officer

The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, has summoned Lobi Stars media officer, Emmanuel Ujah to appear for an inquest into a publication in which he suggested that players were engaging in betting activities.

Ujah will appear before the NPFL disciplinary committee in Abuja on Wednesday, April 9.





He is expected to throw more light on the claims he made in writing and audio recording.

“We have taken note of certain which borders on alleged match-fixing and players betting in relation to Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matches and fixtures,” the NPFL said in a statement signed by Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi.

“The said report appear to contravene the League’s Code of Conduct for Officials by casting aspersions on the integrity of the NPFL and the League’s governance structure.

“These actions are considered detrimental to the reputation of the NPFL and its stakeholders.”

The invitation which was routed through the club management stated that the appearance of their media officer is mandatory.

Ujah is required to come with any relevant evidence or representation to support the claims in the said publication.

By Adeboye Amosu





