UCL: Mbappe Confident Of Madrid Turnaround Against Arsenal

Kylian Mbappe believes Real Madrid can mastermind what would be a remarkable comeback and overturn their 3-0 Champions League deficit to Arsenal.

The Gunners will take a huge advantage to the Bernabeu next Wednesday after two Declan Rice free-kicks and a Mikel Merino strike stunned the European champions in the first leg at the Emirates.





Overcoming a first-leg deficit of three of more goals is not without precedent in the Champions League.

In 2017, Barcelona beat Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 after losing the first leg in Paris. While, two years later, Liverpool thrashed the Catalan club 4-0 after they were beaten away 3-0.

And France star Mbappe gave Real Madrid fans reason to dream when he posted on Instagram: ‘We have to believe until the end.’

Mbappe’s message was the same as he left Emirates Stadium and was asked if his team could turn things around.

“Of course we can come back,” he said.

Also Read: Rooney Credits Arsenal Fans For Stunning Win Against Madrid

They were strong words from the 26-year-old who faded in the second half after looking a threat in the first 45 minutes.

As Arsenal took control of the match, Mbappe looked helpless and his frustration was perfectly encapsulated by his reaction to Rice’s free-kicks.

Mbappe could be seen reacting with an expression of shock, disbelief and bemusement on his face after Rice’s second goal.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side don’t have much time to recover from their humbling in north London and could find their season unravelling very quickly if they are not careful.

By the time they face Alaves on Sunday, they could find themselves seven points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Four days after that must-win match, they will host Arsenal in the second leg needing something special.

They may hope that Mikel Arteta’s side will freeze up as they aim to reach a first semi-final in the competition since 2009 in one of European football’s most storied stadiums.

But it was the 15-time European champions who looked overawed in the first leg and they have it all to do.



