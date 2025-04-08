UCL: Arsenal Stun Real Madrid, Inter Beat Bayern Munich Away

Arsenal defeated Real Madrid 3-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final fixture at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

Declan Rice scored two free-kicks in the second half, while Mikel Merino was also on target for the hosts.





RIce netted his first free-kick in the 58th minute before completing his brace from another set piece 12 minutes later.

The England international is now the first player to score two direct free-kick goals in a knockout stage match in the Champions League.

Arsenal will be eyeing a spot in the semi-final with a favorable result in the return leg at the Santiago Bernabéu.

In the day’s other quarter-final game, Inter Milan beat Bayern Munich 2-1 away.

Marcus Thuram set up Lautaro Martinez for the game’s opening goal seven minutes before the break.

Substitute Thomas Muller equalised for Bayern in the 74th minute.

Davide Frattesi scored an 88th-minute winner to ensure Inter Milan will take an advantage back to the San Siro.

By Adeboye Amosu



