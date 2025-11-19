CAF Champions League: Rivers United Off To Egypt For Pyramids FC Showdown

Rivers United will travel to Egypt on Wednesday (today) for their CAF Champions League matchday one encounter against holders Pyramids FC, reports Completesports.com.

The former Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions arrived Lagos from Port Harcourt on Tuesday night.

The Port Harcourt club will depart for the land of Pharaohs via Egypt Air.

Saturday’s encounter is slated for the 30,000 capacity 30 June Stadium.

The game will kick-off at 8pm local time (7pm Nigeria time).

Finidi George’s side will welcome Moroccan side, RS Berkane for a matchday two fixture next week Friday.

It is the first time Rivers United will be playing in the group stage of the competition.

By Adeboye Amosu



