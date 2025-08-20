Salah Wins Record PFA Player Of The Year Award

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has won the Professional Footballers’ Association men’s player of the year award, with Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers named young player of the year, BBC Sport reports.

Former England manager Sir Gareth Southgate is the 2025 recipient of the PFA merit award for his contributions to football and achievements with the national side.

Salah, 33, is the first player to win the accolade on three occasions after playing a key role in Liverpool’s title success last season.

Asked if he had ambitions to win awards while growing up in Egypt, he said: “Of course I wanted to be a football player and I wanted to be famous and provide for my family, but you don’t think about the big stuff when you are still in Egypt.

“When you grow, you start to see things differently and you start to have ambition and you start to the see the bigger picture.”

The Egypt international was the Premier League’s top scorer in 2024-25 – registering 29 times and providing 18 assists.

Reds team-mate Alexis Mac Allister, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, Chelsea forward Cole Palmer and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice were also on the shortlist.

Salah also won the 2024-25 Premier League player of the season award and was named the Football Writers’ Association (FWA) footballer of the year.



