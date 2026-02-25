Saudi Club Al-Ahli Interested In Super Eagles Striker

Saudi Arabia Professional League club Al-Ahli are interested in Trabzonspor striker Paul Onuachu, reports Completesports.com.

Al-Ahli are willing to offer the Nigeria international €6m annual salary.

Onuachu currently earns €2m annually at Trabzonspor.

Read Also:Moraes: Moffi Needs More Time To Adapt To Porto’s Style Of Play

The 31-year-old joined the Turkish Super Lig club on a permanent transfer from Southampton last summer.

The striker has been in fantastic form for the Black Sea Storm since his arrival at the club.

Onuachu is currently the leading scorer in the Turkish top-flight with 17 goals from 20 appearances.

Al-Ahli have reportedly lined him up as a replacement for England international, Ivan Toney.



