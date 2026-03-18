Senegal To Appeal CAF Verdict In AFCON Dispute

The Senegal Football Federation has rejected the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board’s decision to award Morocco the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

The FSF said it will challenge the ruling at the

Court of Arbitration for Sport.

CAF’s appeal board on Tuesday crowned Morocco champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations overturning the result of the final against Senegal.

It ruled that the West African side forfeited the match following a a walk-off during the game in Rabat on January 19.

Read Also:Senegal Stripped Of AFCON 2025 Title As CAF Declares Morocco Champions

The FSF criticised the decision, describing it as damaging to the credibility of African football.

“The Senegalese Football Federation denounces an unfair, unprecedented and unacceptable decision that discredits African football,” reads the statement.

“To defend its rights and the interests of Senegalese football, the Federation will initiate, as soon as possible, an appeal procedure before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“The FSF reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the values of integrity and sporting justice, and will keep the public informed of the follow-up to this matter.”



