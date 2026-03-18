Enzo Fernandez Hints At Chelsea Departure

Enzo Fernandez has hinted he could seek a move away from Chelsea this summer.

The Blues’ vice-captain was speaking after Chelsea’s 3-0 thrashing by PSG at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, which sealed an 8-2 humiliation at the hands of the European champions.

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola scored early goals to kill any hope of a dramatic comeback, before substitute Senny Mayulu added a third in the second half.

Fernandez joined Chelsea for £107m as one of BlueCo’s first major transfers. He has been one of the team’s best performers in an underwhelming season so far, with 12 goals and six assists in 45 appearances, but the midfielder refused to commit his future to the club.

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Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Everton 3.58 1xBet X Draw 3.68 1xBet Chelsea 2.15 1xBet

Asked where he would be playing next season, Fernandez told ESPN Argentina (via Independent): “I don’t know. There are right hames left [of the Premier League season] and the FA Cup. There’s the World Cup and then we’ll see.”

Fernandez’s departure would be a major blow to manager Liam Rosenior. The midfielder has developed a knack of arriving in the box to score important goals, and his experience as a World Cup winner is invaluable as part of what is the Premier League’s youngest squad.

Rosenior was unaware of Fernandez’s comments when they were put to him in his post-match press conference.

“I haven’t seen that. It’s hard for me to speak on speculation after a game. I need to focus right now on the most important things, which is making sure we have the right result against Everton (this weekend).”



