Serie A Club Juventus Resume Osimhen Talks

Serie A giants Juventus have reopened talks with Victor Osimhen’s representatives, Completesports.com reports.

The Bianconeri reportedly failed in their attempt to sign the Nigeria international earlier in the summer.

Igor Tudor’s side have resumed talks with the forward’s representatives in recent days, according to Italian news outlet, La Gazetta dello Sport.

Juventus are looking to strengthen their squad with three new signings this summer.

Osimhen is the Old Lady’s number one target for the striker’s position.

Juventus however face serious competition from Al-Hilal and Galatasaray in their bid to land the forward.

Al-Hilal are still desperate to sign the 26-year-old after several failed attempts.

Galatasaray want to sign him on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell that saw Osimhen registered 37 goals and eight assists in 41 appearances in the 2024/25 season.

Juventus will need to negotiate a transfer fee with Napoli as the €75m release clause in the striker’s contract is only for club’s outside Italy .

By Adeboye Amosu





