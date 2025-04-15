Sevilla Chief Admits Signing Iheanacho Was A Mistake

Sevilla sporting director Victor Orta admitted that signing Kelechi Iheanacho was a mistake, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho joined the LaLiga club on a free transfer last summer.





The Nigeria international has however struggled to make a meaningful impact at the club.

The 28-year-old failed to register a goal or an assist in nine league appearances for the Rojiblancos.

Iheanacho was then loaned out to Sky Bet Championship club, Middlesbrough in January.

“I want to clarify that the first two strikers were brought in as complements, to be practically the third striker, because there was a starter like Youssef and a striker who later appeared, like Isaac,” Orta was quoted by Futbol Fantasy.

“But it’s clear that betting on Kelechi this season has been a mistake, and we will analyze why we made it—and we are doing so now.”

By Adeboye Amosu



