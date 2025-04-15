‘We’re A Nigerian Family’ — Adarabioyo Opens Up On His Heritage

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has revealed that he had a Nigerian upbringing while growing up.

Adarabioyo, 27, was born in England to Nigerian parents.





Despite his Nigerian heritage, the centre-back has represented England at youth level.

The former Fulham player is however still eligible to play for Nigeria at full international level.

Adarabioyo opened up on his Nigerian heritage in an interview with Chelsea official website.

‘We’re very much a Nigerian family and it was a Nigerian upbringing, whether that’s the food or traditionally the way we’ve been brought up, which is a bit different to how it would be here,’’ he declared.

‘The food is harder, stuff like pounded yam, stuff that makes you strong!’



