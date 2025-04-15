UEFA Gives Madrid Permission To Close Roof At Bernabeu For Arsenal Match

UEFA have allowed Real Madrid to close the roof of the Bernabeu for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal.

Los Blancos have a three-goal deficit to make up in the Spanish capital, and will look to rely on the home atmosphere as they aim to make a famous comeback.





The European rules are different to those in La Liga, where clubs control whether a stadium roof remains open or shut.

In the Champions League, the governing body must provide express permission, and the retractable roof will be closed, and in both competitions the roof can’t be opened or closed after the game has started.

According to SportBible (as per Mirror), UEFA have confirmed Madrid’s request has been granted. It is not the first time the Spanish giants have had such a request approved, with several matches played under a closed roof during last season’s Champions League run.

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the benefits of the option during last season’s competition. The eventual champions played under a closed roof for the home leg of their semi-final with Bayern Munich – among other games – where two late goals from Joselu saw them snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

“Acoustically it’s different, there’s more noise, a much better atmosphere, I think,” he said. “That can encourage the team to be even more motivated.”

Real Madrid have won all but one of their home matches in this season’s Champions League. The one exception was a league phase game against AC Milan, when former Madrid striker Alvaro Morata helped condemn his old club to a 3-1 loss.

Their play-off round against Manchester City saw the reigning champions win home and away, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick in the home leg.

Ancelotti’s team also claimed a 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid in the round of 16, eventually prevailing on penalties after losing the second leg 1-0.



