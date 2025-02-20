Shooting Stars Capable Of Winning NPFL Title, Continental Ticket –Fatai Amoo

Former head coach of Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets, Fatai Amoo, says he’s optimistic Shooting Stars will win the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title and also pick a continental ticket at the end of the season.



Recall that 3SC are currently sitting second on the league table with 41 points, while Remo Stars are top on 48 points.



Speaking with Completesports.com, Amoo urged the team to double their efforts in order to achieve their biggest goal of the season.



“It’s a 50-50 thing for Shooting Stars to win the league title. For me to say it’s impossible, then there must be a mistake somewhere.

“For them to have played the second round with about 25 games, it means if they double their efforts, then winning the title is still possible.



“I know they have Remo Stars, who are doing well and are at the top of the league table with 48 points, seven points ahead of Shooting Stars.



“That does not say Shooting Stars can’t catch up with Remo Stars. But I think they are going this season; they can win a continental ticket.



“You have to give credit to the coach, he’s a very experienced coach who has produced great results for the club. So if they eventually achieve that it won’t be a miracle they have a sound technical crew. So it’s not impossible for Shooting Stars to win the league title this season. It is a very herculean task but surmountable.”











