NPFL: Amapakabo ‘Disappointed’ Despite Abia Warriors’ Win Over Rangers

Former Nigeria junior international goalkeeper and current Abia Warriors Technical Adviser, Imama Amapakabo, has admitted he was “a bit disappointed” with his players despite their hard-fought 1-0 Oriental Derby victory over title holders Rangers in Wednesday’s 2024/2025 NPFL matchday 25 clash in Umuahia, Completesports.com reports.

Anthony Ijoma struck just before the half-time whistle to hand the home side a vital lead going into the break. The Warriors held on firmly until the final whistle, securing maximum points to maintain their fourth position on the log.





Speaking during the post-match press conference, Amapakabo expressed his delight at the win but admitted he was disappointed with aspects of his team’s performance.

“It’s normal for a coach to say his players followed instructions after a victory,” the 2016 NPFL-winning coach with Rangers began. “But honestly, I was a bit disappointed with my team today, especially in the second half. We didn’t play the way we usually do.

“We played into Rangers’ hands by fighting for the ball too much in the second half instead of sticking to our game plan. We struggled with second balls, which kept piling pressure on us. But credit to our defence—they stood strong to repel the threats. The players kept their heads down and saw the game through.”

Amapakabo stated that as a coach, he would go back, review the game, and make necessary adjustments, acknowledging that some things are beyond a coach’s control during a match.

“The most important thing is that we won and kept a clean sheet. Kudos to the team for that,” he added.

When asked about his emotions at full-time in the intense derby, Amapakabo did not hide his joy.

“I’m excited because this win keeps us where we want to be,” the former Golden Eaglets goalkeeper said.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game. I told the players I didn’t need 50 goals; I just wanted the ball to cross the line and the referee to signal a goal. And we got that, plus a clean sheet, which is crucial.”

