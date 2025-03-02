Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Simon Features In Nantes’ 2-0 Loss At Marseille

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Simon Moses

    Moses Simon was on the losing side as Nantes lost 2-0 away to Marseille in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

    Simon, who was in the starting line-up, later went off with 20 minutes left to play.


    French international Adrien Rabiot thought he had opened the scoring for Marseille on 11 minutes but saw his effort ruled out by VAR.

    Marseille eventually found the breakthrough on 73 minutes thanks to Amine Gouiri.

    Just four minutes after the opening goal, former Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood doubled the lead.

    The defeat leaves Nantes in 14th place on 24 points, four points away from the relegation play-off spot and five points adrift from the drop zone.


