Sadiq Nets Brace To Help Struggling Valencia Secure Draw At Osasuna

Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq scored two goals to help relegation-threatened Valencia secure a 3-3 draw at Osasuna in Sunday’s La Liga match.

With Valencia staring at defeat Sadiq scored with two minutes left in the game to help his side with a share of the points.





He had earlier gotten on the score sheet when he put Valencia 2-1 ahead in the 32nd minute.

The 28-year-old now has three goals in six La Liga appearances for Valencia.

Valencia remain in the relegation zone in 18th on 24 points after 26 games played.

They are now winless in their last three games after the draw with Osasuna.

Also, they have only managed one win in their last five fixtures (three defeats, one draw).



