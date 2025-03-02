Serie A: Chukwueze On Target As AC Milan Fall To Lazio

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze was on target as AC Milan lost 2-1 to Lazio in Sunday’s Serie A game.



The Nigerian international who was making his 21st appearance, has netted three goals this ongoing season for Milan.



Lazio broke the deadlock when Pavlovic was robbed to spark an attack down the right with Loum Tchaouna, it was rolled across and Maignan made the save on Adam Marusic, but could do nothing on Mattia Zaccagni’s follow-up at the back post.

Despite being down to 10, Milan still managed to equalise when Rafael Leao stood up a cross from the left and Nuno Tavares had totally lost sight of Chukwueze, allowing a free header at the back post that went in off the underside of the crossbar.



The drama continued deep into stoppages when Isaksen went down in the box as Maignan came flying off his line and a penalty was awarded following the VAR On-Field Review. Pedro stepped up and kept his cool to send Maignan the wrong way, converting the last-gasp winne



The result leaves Milan languishing in ninth in the Serie A table, six points adrift of a European place after a third consecutive defeat in the Italian top-flight.







