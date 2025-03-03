Bassey Credits Leno For Fulham’s Win Over Man United

Calvin Bassey has praised goalkeeper Bernd Leno for his crucial role in Fulham’s Emirates FA Cup fifth round win over Manchester United.

The Whites defeated Ruben Amorim’s side 4-3 on penalities to secure a place in the quarter-final.





Both teams battled to a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Leno made two saves in the shootout to help his side win the game.

“He has been amazing. He has kept us in games so many times. He deserves the recognition,” Bassey told BBC.

“We’re buzzing and we take each game as it comes.

“That’s the best way to take each game. Don’t get too down with the losses and don’t let the wins get to your head.”

Read Also:FA Cup: Bassey Scores, Iwobi Shines As Fulham Oust Man United

The Nigeria international scored the game’s curtain raiser late in the first half.

It was the defender’s first-ever goal in the FA Cup.

“It’s a privilege and an honour to be here. To come here, it is a blessing, so I’m happy,” he added.

“I like to say I’m a bit of poacher. Trying to smell where the ball would go and reacted first. Put my head on it and back of the net.

“They’re a very good team with a lot of talent. We tried to take the sting out of the game and control possession.

“They had their chances and sometimes a game goes down to penalties. We had a bit of fortune in the penalties with Leno saving two.

“I am proud of every single player.”

By Adeboye Amosu



