Valencia Coach Elated With Two-Goal Hero Sadiq After Osasuna Draw

Valencia head coach Carlos Corberán has praised two-goal hero Umar Sadiq following the club’s 3-3 draw at Osasuna.

Sadiq scored a sublime 87th minute equaliser to earn Los Che a point in the game.





The Nigeria international has now registered three goals in six league appearances for Valencia.

“Scoring three goals is nice, but conceding three is less nice . To win we had to be more defensively strong. Attacking doesn’t stop you from defending better at many moments of the game,” Corberán said after the game.

“In defence we were not as tight as we should have been. We should have defended the result with the ball and we didn’t do it.”

“Sadiq arrived very committed and eager to work.

“We are going to give him the confidence he needs to continue helping the team.”

By Adeboye Amosu



