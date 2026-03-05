Slavia Prague Priority Is To Win League Title –Ogbu

Super Eagles defender Igoh Ogbu has expressed his desire to help Slavia Prague win this season’s Czech league title.



The Nigerian international, who recently returned to the team from injury, made this known in an interview with Footy Africa.



Recall that Slavia Prague are currently top of the league standing on 58 points, closely followed by Sparta Prague, which are on 51 points from 24 matches played so far.



Ogbu noted that he’s delighted to be part of the squad and that he’s determined to contribute his quota to help the team win the league title.

“Sometimes when it comes to injuries, it is something you cannot stop. You can only focus on prevention, but for me, I am happy to be back,” the defender said.



“Injury is not a place any player wants to be. For me, it is a thing of joy to rejoin the team, to be playing football again with the boys and to feel the moment of football again.”



“It makes me happy to come back to the team. They have been doing very well while I was away and I am proud of them. Joining them again is good, and now I have to work hard to help the team win things together.



“Coming back, I want to do my best, help the team in every way I can, continue to grow, and deliver for our fans so that at the end of the day we lift the trophy. That is what I stand for,” he concluded.



