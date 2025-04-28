Slot Equals Mourinho, Ancelotti’s EPL Title Winning Feat

Arne Slot has guided Liverpool to the Premier League title in his first season as manager at Anfield.

Liverpool was confirmed as champions on Sunday after they thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 to usurp Manchester City.

Slot has now added the Premier League title to the Eredivisie crown he won at Feyenoord.

It’s just Liverpool‘s second title of the Premier League era and equals Manchester United’s record of 20 English top-flight crowns.

Also Read: Dessers Wins Rangers’ Top Scorer Award

The 46-year-old is the first Dutch coach to win the English title, the 12th manager overall to win the title in the Premier League era.

Also, he is only the fifth manager to win the English topflight in his debut season.

He joins the quartet of Jose Mourinho (2004/2005) Carlo Ancelotti (2009/2010) Manuel Pellegrini (2013/2014) and Antonio Conte (2016/2017) to achieve the feat.



