Dessers Wins Rangers’ Top Scorer Award

Cyriel Dessers has picked up Rangers’ top scorer award for the 2004/25 season, reports Completesports.com.

Dessers was honoured at the Rangers Player Awards Ceremony on Sunday night.

It’s the first time the striker will be claiming the individual accolade since his arrival at the club.

The 30-year-old was on target in the Light Blues 2-2 draw with St Mirren last Saturday.

The Nigeria international has so far registered 24 goals across all competitions for Barry Ferguson’s side this season.

He succeeds captain James Tavernier, who won the award in the 2023/24 campaign.

It would be recalled that Dessers was nominated for Rangers’ Goal of the Season award last term but lost out to Rabbi Matondo.

Matondo took home the prize for his strike in the Old Firm derby against Celtic.

By Adeboye Amosu




