Sodje: Super Eagles Will Qualify For 2026 World Cup

Efe Sodje is optimistic the Super Eagles will secure a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles are in danger of failing to qualify for the global soccer fiesta for the second consecutive edition following their poor run in the qualifiers.

The three-time African champions currently occupy fourth position in Group C with seven points.

They trailed group leaders Bafana Bafana of South Africa by nine points.

Sodje Confident Of Turnaround

Sodje is however confident they can turn things around and qualify for the mundial.

Yes, we are in a bad situation at the moment but I’ve always had that belief and confidence that we would always get there,” Sodje told NFF TV.

“With the calibre of players we have now, who are performing in Europe excellently, I still have the believe that they would qualify.”

“I know we have important games. There’s a new coach now and the players are there. They know it would be disastrous if they don’t qualify so they won’t want to put that on their name. It’s difficult, but when there are difficulties, you destroy the difficulties.”

The Super Eagles will take on the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday (today).

By Adeboye Amosu



