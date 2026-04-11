Spurs Have Verbal Agreement To Sign Robertson

Tottenham have a verbal agreement to sign Andy Robertson this summer if they avoid relegation, talkSPORT reports.

Robertson was ready to join Spurs in January but Liverpool were unable to source a replacement and the deal fell through.

The Reds recently confirmed the Scotland left-back will leave at the end of the season when his contract expires.

talkSPORT understands new Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi backs the club’s interest in Robertson.

However, any deal will be dependent on Premier League survival after Spurs slipped into the drop zone as a result of West Ham’s 4-0 win over Wolves on Friday night.

De Zerbi’s men travel to Sunderland on Sunday in the Italian’s first match in charge.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Liverpool FC 1.736 1xbet X Draw 4.31 1xbet Fulham FC 4.82 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Fulham over 0.5 goals Fulham scored more than 0.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 away matches. BTTS Yes In 6 of the last 10 Liverpool's home matches, both teams scored. Liverpool under 1.5 goals Liverpool scored less than 1.5 goals in the Premier League in 9 of the last 15 matches.

Tottenham are without a win in their last 12 Premier League matches – a run that stretches back to 2025.

They are two points adrift of safety with a game-in-hand on 17th-place West Ham.

Robertson has played second-fiddle to Milos Kerkez at Anfield this season, making 31 appearances but mostly as a substitute.

The 32-year-old has the most assists in Premier League history with 60, reaching the record in 189 games fewer than Leighton Baines, who he overtook in 2022.



