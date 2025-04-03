Spurs Manager Postecoglou Sets Unwanted EPL Record Against Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has set an unwanted Premier League record against Chelsea following his side’s 1-0 defeat to the Blues on Thursday night at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea continued their push for a Premier League top-four spot with the hard-fought win against Spurs.





The Blues went 1-0 up just after half-time when Enzo Fernandez headed home from a Cole Palmer pass.

They have now recorded a fourth consecutive win over Tottenham.

Also, Postecoglou becomes the first Spurs manager to lose his first four league games against Chelsea.

The result saw Chelsea, on 52 points, reclaim fourth place in the league table with eight rounds of fixtures remaining.

As for Tottenham, they occupy 14th position and have 34 points in the standing.



