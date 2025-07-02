Super Eagles Aim To Win Every Game, Qualify For 2026 World Cup --Osayi-Samuel

Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel says he’s optimistic Nigeria will win all their remaining games and qualify for the 2026 World Cup.



The three-time African champions currently find themselves in a precarious position in their qualifying group, sitting in fourth place and trailing leaders South Africa by six points.



With only four matches left to play, the pressure is mounting for the Eagles to deliver a stellar performance to enhance their chances of qualification for the World Cup to be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.



Speaking on Tuesday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin while fielding questions from journalists, the Nigerian international Eagles can still qualify for the biggest football showpiece in the world.

“In terms of Super Eagles Qualifiers, I believe we will qualify for the World Cup. The aim is just to win every single game.



“Of course, it will be difficult, but for us and the team, I think we have a good chance,” he said.



He described the coach as fantastic, saying that the Super Eagles in an international friendly curtailed the Russian National Team, who he said had not lost their last six to seven games.



“For me, the coach is fantastic. The way he wants us to press and run, I think everyone in the team has aligned with his ideas,” the Super Eagles defender said.



“In our last game against Russia, we contained a team that hadn’t lost in six or seven matches. If we keep working together, we have a good chance,” the defender said.



