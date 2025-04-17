Super Eagles Can Still Qualify For 2026 World Cup — Olofinjana

Former international Seyi Olofinjana believes the Super Eagles can still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles have endured a tough qualifying campaign with one win, four draws and one defeat from six games.





Éric Chelle’s side occupy fourth position in Group C with seven points, six points adrift leaders South Africa.

“It’s not impossible to qualify for the World Cup, everything and anything is possible in football,” said Olofinjana told Brila FM.

“The materials to qualify are there, it’s how we handle them.

“It’s a collective responsibility and there must be a willingness to do the right thing.

“It will be sad for a player like (Victor) Osimhen to miss the 2026 World Cup.”

The Super Eagles will face Rwanda and South Africa when the qualifiers resume in September.



