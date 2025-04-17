Van Dijk Signs New Two-Year Contract At Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk has signed a new contract at Liverpool, which will keep him at Anfield until the summer of 2027.

Van Dijk’s previous deal was due to run out at the end of the season but it is understood Liverpool’s captain’s new deal runs for an additional two years.





The announcement comes six days after Liverpool confirmed a new deal for Mohamed Salah.

The 33-year-old Netherlands international joined Liverpool from Southampton for a then-world-record fee for a defender of £75m in January 2018.

He has enjoyed a hugely successful spell on Merseyside, winning a Premier League, a Champions League, an FA Cup and two League Cups in addition to a UEFA Super Cup, a FIFA Club World Cup and a host of individual accolades.

Also, he is on the verge of captaining Liverpool to a second Premier League title this season and record-equalling 20th English league title, with Arne Slot’s side 13 points clear at the top with six games to play.

The former Celtic centre-back had been linked with a move to French champions Paris Saint-Germain, but Van Dijk confirmed “it was always Liverpool”.

“I’m very happy, very proud. There are so many emotions obviously that go through my head right now speaking about it,” he told the club’s website.

“It’s a proud feeling, it’s a feeling of joy. It’s just incredible. The journey I’ve had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I’m so happy.”

He added: “It was always Liverpool. That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool.

“There wasn’t any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I’m one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser – I’m really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling.”



