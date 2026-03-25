Super Eagles Commence Preparations In Antalya Ahead Friendlies

The Super Eagles kicked off preparations for their upcoming friendly matches against Iran and Jordan with their first training session on Wednesday night in Antalya, Turkey, reports Completesports.com.

22 players took part in the session supervised by head coach Éric Chelle.

The team set up camp in Antalya for both games on Tuesday.

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The Super Eagles will hold their final training session ahead of the first game against Iran”s Team Melli on Thursday.

It will be third meeting between both countries at the senior level.

Ahmed Garba scored a second half goal that separated both teams at the Carlsberg Cup in Hong Kong in January 1998, while the two teams’ group F clash in Curitiba at the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals in Brazil ended scoreless.

Friday’s encounter will kick-off at 4pm local time (2pm Nigeria time).

By Adeboye Amosu





