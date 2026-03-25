We’re Perfectly Equipped To Resolve This Type Of Dispute – CAS DG Assures On AFCON 2025 Final Verdict

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Director General, Matthieu Reeb, has assured that the body is well equipped to resolve disputes like that of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final verdict.

CAS confirmed today (Wednesday) that an appeal from Senegal which aims to overturn the controversial decision to strip them of their AFCON title, has been received.

On March 17, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the decision to strip Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title and crown Morocco champions two months after the end of the tournament.

Senegal was stripped of their title for leaving the pitch, and it has been declared that they forfeited and hosts Morocco are now considered 3-0 winners of the final, which took place on January 18.

Senegal’s appeal to CAS seeks to set aside CAF’s decision to overturn their title ruling to reinstate their victory.

Speaking after CAS received the appeal, Reeb said:”CAS is perfectly equipped to resolve this type of dispute, with the assistance of expert and independent arbitrators.

Also Read: Guinea FA Denies Claims Morocco Walked Out In 1976 AFCON Final

“We understand that teams and fans are eager to know the final decision, and we will ensure that arbitration proceedings are conducted as swiftly as possible, while respecting the right of all parties to a fair hearing.”

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation said it had “never been about challenging the sporting performances of the teams involved”.

“Following the decision by the CAF Appeal Board, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) welcomes a ruling that upholds respect for rules that are necessary for the proper functioning of international competition.

“From the moment the final was interrupted, the FRMF has been clear in its position and goal: the application of regulations governing the competition.

“It has never been about challenging the sporting performance of the teams involved, but solely to ensure that the tournament rules are respected.”



