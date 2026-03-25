CAS Confirms Senegal’s Appeal Over AFCON 2025 Final Controversy

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) have confirmed an appeal from Senegal which aims to overturn the controversial decision to strip them of their AFCON title, Sky Sports reports.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the decision on March 17 to crown Morocco champions two months after the acrimonious conclusion to the tournament.

Therefore, Senegal have been stripped of their title for leaving the pitch, and it has been declared that they forfeited.

Tournament hosts Morocco are now considered 3-0 winners of the final, which took place on January 18, ending a 49-year wait for their second AFCON title.

Senegal’s appeal to CAS seeks to set aside CAF’s decision to overturn their title ruling to reinstate their victory.

A statement from the Secretary of State to Senegal’s Prime Minister claimed the ruling “contradicts” the principles of sporting ethics. Sky Sports News has approached CAF for comment.

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A statement from CAS confirmed an arbitral panel would be appointed to assess the matter. Senegal have 20 days to file their legal arguments and CAF then have a further 20 days to submit their statement of defence.

Senegal triumphed 1-0 after extra-time, after controversially exiting the field in protest after hosts Morocco were awarded a contentious stoppage-time penalty, delaying the game for 17 minutes.

Brahim Diaz missed from the spot, his panenka comfortably saved, when play eventually resumed after Sadio Mane convinced his team-mates to return and Senegal won the final thanks to Pape Gueye’s goal in extra-time.

CAF says Senegal infringed on article 82 of AFCON’s regulations, which states if a team refuses to play or leaves the ground before the end of regulation time without the refereee’s authorisation, it will be considered the loser and eliminated from the competition.

Article 84 states any team that violates article 82 will be permanently eliminated and lose the match 3-0.



