Stellenbosch Boss Explains Decision To Play Ndah In Midfield

Stellenbosch FC manager Gavin Hunt has explained the reason behind his decision to play Olisa Ndah in an unfamiliar role against Chippa United.

Ndah made his debut for the Stellies in the 2-1 win against Chippa United at Athlone Stadium last Saturday.

The Nigeria international’s debut had been delayed due to the processing of documentation.

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The former Chippa United star impressed in the middle of the park, following the switch switch from his traditional centre-back role.

“You have to ask him; he’ll tell you, he’s a decent footballer. But he hasn’t played for a long time,” Hunt was quoted by Kick Off.

“I told him, ‘We don’t really have midfield players available. We have one on the bench, central midfield players, so I am going to play you there. It’s easier for you; you are not going to be under pressure.

“There’s a good old saying: don’t make too many changes to make a change. So, I just made one change and put him in.”

By Adeboye Amosu





