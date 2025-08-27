Super Eagles Defender Set To Join Cardiff City

Super Eagles defender Gabriel Osho is set join Sky Bet Championship club Cardiff City on a permanent transfer, reports Completesports.com.

Osho joined Ligue 1 club Auxerre on a free transfer last summer after severing ties Luton Town.

The centre-back signed a one-year contract with the option of an additional year.

Read Also:Fulham Step Up Move For Super Eagles Winger

The Nigerian is now on the verge of returning to the Sky Bet Championship, according to French news outlet Lequipe.

The 27-year-old will become Cardiff City’s first outfield signing of the summer.

The Bluebirds are desparate to add experience to their young squad, and Osho, who has more than 150 senior games to his name is seen as an ideal choice.

Osho has been capped once at the international level by Nigeria.

By Adeboye Amosu



