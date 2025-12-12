Super Eagles Final AFCON 2025 Squad Questionable –Udeze

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has said the Super Eagles final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is questionable.

On Thursday, the Super Eagles final squad for the AFCON was announced.

The final list is made up of three goalkeepers, eight defenders, eight midfielders, and nine forwards.

The surprise omissions include Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Tolu Arokodare, while Francis Uzoho and Trabzonspor striker Paul Onuachu are back after over a year out.

The squad also features several new faces across defence, midfield and attack.

In defence, Blackburn Rovers’ Ryan Alebiosu and Slavia Prague centre-back Igoh Ogbu both make the cut.

The new inclusions are Inter Milan midfielder and Remo Stars Academy product Ebenezer Akinsanmiro who is currently on loan to Pisa, 31-year-old Usman Muhammed, who plays in the second division in Israel and former Flying Eagles midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi are new. Croatia-based forward and ex-Flying Eagles striker Lawal Fago made the cut.

“For me the Super Eagles final squad list is questionable because there are some players I have nothing to do in the team,” Udeze said on Brila FM.

“Super Eagles is my team and I will support them but there’s something about this list . Why bring in a player that plays in the second division in Israel, it would have been better if that spot is given to a player from the NPFL.”

Udeze questioned the decision to leave out Okoye despite being a regular for Udinese in Serie A.

He said:”Also, leaving Maduka Okoye out is questionable. I want to know why he was left out because he is a regular for Udinese, but we have goalkeepers from Cyrpus and Tanzania who made the list.”



