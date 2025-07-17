Close Menu
    Super Eagles Star On Monaco Radar

    Monaco have identified Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface as their top target for the summer transfer window, according to Afrique Sport.

    The 24-year-old, who scored 21 goals across all competitions during the 2023–24 season but struggled with fitness issues last term, has emerged as a prime target for Monaco, who are actively reinforcing their attacking options.

    The Nigerian international was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia during the January window but remained at Leverkusen, where he has continued to attract interest from several European and Asian clubs.

    Boniface, who is seen as a more financially viable option, fits the profile Monaco are seeking a young, dynamic forward with the ability to grow into a leading role.

    Monaco are eager to bring in a reliable goalscorer who can make an immediate impact in Ligue 1 as they attempt to bolster their squad for a stronger league campaign next season.


