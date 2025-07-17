Super Eagles Star On Monaco Radar

Monaco have identified Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface as their top target for the summer transfer window, according to Afrique Sport.



The 24-year-old, who scored 21 goals across all competitions during the 2023–24 season but struggled with fitness issues last term, has emerged as a prime target for Monaco, who are actively reinforcing their attacking options.

The Nigerian international was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia during the January window but remained at Leverkusen, where he has continued to attract interest from several European and Asian clubs.



Boniface, who is seen as a more financially viable option, fits the profile Monaco are seeking a young, dynamic forward with the ability to grow into a leading role.



Monaco are eager to bring in a reliable goalscorer who can make an immediate impact in Ligue 1 as they attempt to bolster their squad for a stronger league campaign next season.



