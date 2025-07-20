Super Eagles Winger Rejects Napoli Offer

Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman has turned down the chance to join Serie A champions Napoli.
According to Gazetta dello Sport, Napoli have sent a contract offer to Atalanta for the player.
Lookman is however only interested in joining Inter Milan.
The Nigeria international has already shaken hands with Inter over a €4.5m-a-year deal until 2030.
Read Also:Club Brugge Demand Hefty Fee For Super Eagles Midfielder
The Nerrazzuri are also still in discussion with Atalanta having had a €40m bid rejected by La Dea.
Atalanta are holding out for €50m fee for their talismanic winger.
A number of top European clubs including Liverpool, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid have also been credited with an interest in the player.
Lookman joined the Partenopei from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig three years ago.
By Adeboye Amosu
Caf best deserves better. I hope Africans will continue to value themselves as foreign born Africans have displayed lately.
Great decision Lookman! Great move indeed! It not only safeguards his (Lookman’s) wellbeing, mentally and overall professional happiness but also shows those racist Napoli fans and people (I won’t say the whole of Italy – but we all know the truth don’t we) that we are also very proud people, proud of our heritage and God given talents and do not see ourselves as inferior to no misguided racist Europeans, but in fact quite the contrary being the case, We are the “A” side of humanity and there are many facts supporting that bold assertion.
It also shows Napoli – both the club and it’s management hierarchy and the nasty fans, even Conte (who I would consider as suspect at best) that we also have long memories and will make them pay for all their uncivilised, uncouth and barbaric faux-pas’ not just now but into perpetuity and until they learn to behave like civilised human beings and start to show and give us (Africans and black people) the respect that we deserve, it will never go well for them and they will be made to pay a hefty price at every instance and intervention.
Very well done Lookman.
Kudos my son!
He knows that he will receive same treatment like Osihmen
Lookman a true son of African soil, kudos for rejecting that ingrate of a club.
If Napoli is coming, just run for your life. Rubbish club