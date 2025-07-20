Super Eagles Winger Rejects Napoli Offer

Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman has turned down the chance to join Serie A champions Napoli.

According to Gazetta dello Sport, Napoli have sent a contract offer to Atalanta for the player.

Lookman is however only interested in joining Inter Milan.

The Nigeria international has already shaken hands with Inter over a €4.5m-a-year deal until 2030.

The Nerrazzuri are also still in discussion with Atalanta having had a €40m bid rejected by La Dea.

Atalanta are holding out for €50m fee for their talismanic winger.

A number of top European clubs including Liverpool, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid have also been credited with an interest in the player.

Lookman joined the Partenopei from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig three years ago.

By Adeboye Amosu



