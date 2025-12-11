Super Falcons Drop One Spot In Latest FIFA Ranking

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have dropped to 37th position in the latest FIFA Women’s World ranking, reports Completesports.com.

The new ranking was released on the world’s soccer govering body official website on Thursday.

The Super Falcons were not in action during the last FIFA international break.

Justine Madugu’s side were previously ranked 36th in the world.

Nigeria however maintained top position in Africa despite their drop globally.

Banyana Banyana of South Africa, Black Princesses of Ghana, Copper Queens of Zambia, and Atlas Lionesses of Morocco complete the top five African teams on the ranking.

Spain maintained top spot on the ranking with the United States of America, Germany, England and Sweden completing the top five.

By Adeboye Amosu



