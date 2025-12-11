Celtic Coach Reveals Iheanacho Comeback Plan

Celtic head coach Wilfried Nancy has provided an injury update on Kelechi Iheanacho ahead of his side’s UEFA Europa League clash with AS Roma.

The Nigeria international has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring injury in Celtic’s Europa League clash with Austrian club, Sturm Graz in October.

Iheanacho is in line to feature for the Hoops against against Roma on Thursday (today).

Nancy On Iheanacho

Nancy insisted that he won’t rush the 29-year-old back to action.

“He has trained well. After that, he needs minutes. It has been a long time, two months since he really played,” Nancy was quoted by the daily record.

“The way we work the players who have not played regularly we try to get them through physical work to get back into the rhythm.

“For the moment obviously he is not fit to play a lot of minutes but a few minutes, yes. I have to understand that also in the past they did not rotate much. So I have done my work on that. I believe we have the players to do that but it has to be step by step.”

By Adeboye Amosu



