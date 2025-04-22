Super Falcons Forward Named In NWSL Team Of The Week

Washington Spirit forward Gift Monday has been named in NSWL Team of the Week, reports Completesports.com.

Monday scored the winning goal in Washington Spirit’s 1-0 victory over Orlando Pride last weekend.





It was the forward’s maiden goal for Spirit in what was her second appearance for the club.

The Nigeria international hit target on 63 minutes after capitalising on an error from goalkeeper Anna Moorehouse.

The defeat was Orlando Pride’s first in 22 league outings.

Her teammates; Aubrey Kingsbury, Tara McKeown, and Riley Bernal were also included in the selection.

Monday, it would be recalled linked up with Spirit from Spanish outfit UD Tenerife last month.

By Adeboye Amosu



