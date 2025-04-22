Former Arsenal Midfielder Named Norwich City Caretaker Manager

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has been named Norwich City caretaker manager.

Wilshere will take charge of the Sky Bet Championship club following the sacking of Johannes Hoff Thorup.





Thorup’s number two, Glen Riddersholm has also left Carrow Road on Tuesday.

Wilshere, who was part of the coaching crew under Thorup will be assisted by Tony Roberts and Nick Stanley.

Norwich City have two games left in their Championship campaign.

Sporting director Ben Knapper said: “Whilst we made this appointment with a long-term focus and in line with our wider club strategy and direction, unfortunately recent results and performances have deemed it necessary for us make a change.

“I’d like to place on record our sincere thanks to Johannes and Glen. They are both fantastic people who worked tirelessly to help improve and move our football club forward.

“We all wish the two of them the best in the next stage of their respective careers.”



