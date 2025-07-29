Super Falcons' Next Focus Is To Be Best Team In The World --Ajibade

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has disclosed that the team will work hard to become the best team in the world.



She made this known on Monday during a state reception that was organized for them at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where she stated that their next mission is to win the Women’s World Cup.



Ajibade called for continued support from the government and stakeholders to elevate Nigeria’s global standing in women’s football.

“We’re not content to rest on our laurels. Our vision is bold. We want to become the best women’s football team in the world,” she said.



“Today, I stand before you not just as the captain of the Super Falcons, but as a proud daughter of Nigeria, carrying the dreams, resilience, and spirit of our great nation.



“On behalf of my teammates, coaches, and technical staff, I express our heartfelt gratitude for this warm reception and the unwavering belief you have shown in us,” she added.



On Saturday, the Super Falcons made the country proud by emerging 10-time champions of WAFCON.



