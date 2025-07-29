I Almost Joined Tottenham Hotspur — Super Eagles Defender

Ola Aina has revealed he was close to securing a move to Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

The Nigeria international started his career at another London club, Chelsea signing as an under-11, and made his youth team debut as a schoolboy in the 2012–13 season.

Aina stated that he trained with Tottenham but was not offered a contract by the club.

“I was at Spurs (Tottenham), training and training. Then, they told me that they were going to sign me on a particular day after the training,” Aina said on the 90s baby show.

“The time comes, we go into an office and me and my dad are told to sit. We sat there one hour, two hours, almost five hours.

” I was already complaining to my dad that I was hungry. My dad told me to go into the office. But we just got fed up and left. They never said anything to us after that.”

The 28-year-old was at Chelsea until 2019 before moving to Serie A club, Torino on a permanent transfer.

The full-back spent spent four years at Serie A club Torino, leaving as a free agent in 2023.

Aina is currently on the books of Nottingham Forest.

By Adeboye Amosu




