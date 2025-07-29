Real Sociedad President Hints At Sadiq Stay

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay has offered an update on Umar Sadiq’s future at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Sadiq spent the second half of last season on loan at Valencia, where he scored five goals in 15 league appearances.

The 28-year-old returned to Real Sociedad for pre-season training last week amid speculations surrounding his future.

Read Also:I Almost Joined Tottenham Hotspur — Super Eagles Defender

“There’s been a complete turnaround in Sadiq’s case,” Aperribay said in an interview with Noticias de Gipuzkoa.

“The information I’ve received is that he has been training really well, just like the rest of the group that stayed back at Zubieta.

“We’ve been speaking daily with Erik Bretos about how things are going in training, and Sadiq is doing very well. We’ll see what happens, but I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of him staying with us this season. I think that’s clear.”

The Nigeria international linked up with Real Sociedad from Almeria in 2022.

By Adeboye Amosu



