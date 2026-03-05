Supercomputer Predicts EPL Table After Man City Slip Up In Title Race

The 2025–26 Premier League title race took another massive turn midweek, with leaders Arsenal widening the gap atop the standings following an unexpected poor result at home from nearest chasers Manchester City.

Arsenal were far from brilliant but managed to triumph 1–0 away at Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday night.

At the same time, City were twice unable to protect a lead and settled for a 2–2 draw at home against relegation candidate Nottingham Forest—snapping a four-game winning streak that saw them close the gap atop the table.

City’s dropped points could have massive ramifications in the title race, with Mikel Arteta’s side now comfortably in the driver’s seat entering the climactic stretch of the campaign

But the results of the midweek Premier League action impacted more than just the title race. The push for the Champions League spots, as well as the relegation battle, were shaken up, adding further drama to the run-in.

Here’s how Opta’s supercomputer predicts the Premier League title race will unfold in the coming weeks following City’s blunder, as well as other important battles for positioning in England’s top flight.

According to si.com, Opta already considered Arsenal the overwhelming title favorites heading into the midweek action, and Wednesday’s result combinations only strengthened the supercomputer’s faith in Arteta’s side.

The Gunners are expected to finish with 84 points, the same amount Liverpool collected a season ago to crown themselves champions.

Meanwhile, Man City’s hiccup against Forest saw them go seven points adrift of Arsenal. Although City have a game in hand and Arteta’s side still have to visit the Etihad later in the season, Opta has Pep Guardiola’s side finishing the season with 76 points in second place.

So significant was City’s midweek stumble in Opta’s eyes that Arsenal have increased their title odds by 10%. Following the weekend results where both sides won, Arsenal were given a 82.71% chance of winning the league to City’s 17.25%.

Days later and after just a two-point swing in the Gunners’ favor, Arsenal’s odds have risen to 92.84%, whilst the Citizens have seen theirs drop to 7.16%.

The Premier League is all but guaranteed to send its top-five finishers to the Champions League in 2026–27.

With two of the five tickets available reserved for the title contenders, it’s looking like it will be a four-team race for the remaining three—and Opta expects the battle to be dramatically close.

Three of those four candidates, Aston Villa, Man United and Liverpool, all lost midweek, with Chelsea the only one to collect three points. However, according to Opta, it’s Liam Rosenior’s Blues who are expected to miss out on Europe’s top-flight club competition next season.

Aston Villa are predicted to finish third despite winning just once in their last six league games.

Opta expects Unai Emery’s side to correct course after getting dismantled at home by rivals Chelsea, finishing the season with around 66 points, which gives it 63.31% odds of making the Champions League.



