Thiago Silva’s Son Signs First Professional Contract With Chelsea

Isago Silva, son of ex-Brazil defender Thiago Silva, has signed his first professional contract with his father’s former club Chelsea, BBC Sport reports.

Also a defender, 17-year-old Isago joined the Chelsea academy along with his younger brother Iago Silva when their father moved to Stamford Bridge from Paris St-Germain in 2020.

Thiago Silva, now 41, left the Premier League club in 2024 for Fluminense after winning the Champions League, Uefa Super Cup and Club World Cup in 2021, but Isago Silva has remained with the Blues’ academy.

He joined Chelsea at under-13s level and made his debut for Chelsea Under-18s during the 2024-25 season.

Chelsea said Isago has “developed into a versatile and reliable defender comfortable of operating at both left-back and centre-back”.

Also Read: He’s A Legend Of Football — Cucurella Hails Thiago Silva

This season he has appeared in the club’s U17 and U18 Premier League Cup campaigns.

He was among the 33 academy players Chelsea registered in their Champions League squad for their home fixture against Ajax in October.

Thiago Silva earned 113 caps for Brazil between 2008 and 2022.



