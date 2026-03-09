Tomori Relishes AC Milan’s Derby Win Over Inter

Fikayo Tomori has reflected on AC Milan’s Derby della Madonnina victory over Inter Milan.

Pervis Estupiñán scored the winning goal for the Rossoneri.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side are now seven-point behind the league leaders following the victory.

Tomori declared that they will fight hard to close down the gap.

“Who knows,” said Tomori in a post-match interview with CBS Sports.

“I think at this point in time we just have to focus on ourselves. Obviously tonight was an important game, happy to have won. A good performance against a very, very good team.

“The derby is always a special game and always a difficult game. We’re just focussed on winning, happy to have done that. Now we just have to go onto the next game, rest and recover, enjoy tonight. Just focus on ourselves like I said, keep going and try to finish the season as strongly as possible.”

Tomori insisted that Milan needed no additional motivation heading into game.

“I think in these kinds of games the Mister doesn’t really have to say too much because it’s a derby, you know how important it is for the club, for ourselves, for the fans, everyone,” added Tomori.

“The way that we approached the game in the first half, we put them under pressure, we had chances to score. Obviously we did score in the first half, but we had a lot of really dangerous opportunities and probably could have scored more.

“At the end of the day and especially at this stage of the season, three points is all that really matters, so yeah, we’re really happy.”



