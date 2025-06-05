Transfer: Saudi Club Al-Hilal Hand Osimhen Friday Ultimatum

Saudi club Al-Hilal are expecting an answer from Victor Osimhen by Friday after establishing contact with his representatives.

According to transfer expert, Ben Jacobs, there is optimism Osimhen will agree to Al-Hilal’s €30m per season offer.

The Blues Waves once tried to sign the Nigeria international in the past.

They made an attempt to lure away the Nigeria international from Napoli in January 2023 but the powerful striker rejected their approach.

The 27-year-old agreed to join another Saudi club, Al-Ahli last summer, only for Napoli to ask for more money.

Osimhen spent last season on loan at Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray.

The 26-year-old scored 37 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions for Okan Buruk’s side. He won the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup with the club.



