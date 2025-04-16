UCL: Arsenal Beat Holders Real Madrid, Advance To Semis; Inter Oust Bayern Munich

Arsenal reached the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League after a 2-1 win victory over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, completing a 5-1 aggregate win.

Bukayo Saka missed a penalty in the 13th minute but Real Madrid never looked like clawing their way back from the 3-0 first leg deficit.





Saka atoned for the miss by handing Arsenal the lead with a sublime finish in the 65th minute.

Vinicius Junior seized on a rare defensive slip a couple of minutes later to equalise for Real Madrid.

Gabriel Martinelli however scored the winning goal for the Gunners in stoppage time.

Mikel Arteta’s side will face Paris Saint-Germain in their first Champions League semifinal since 2009.

Meanwhile, in the night’s other quarter-final, Inter Milan were held to a 2-2 draw by Bayern Munich.

Six minutes after Harry Kane’s opener, Lautaro Martinez scored before former Munich man Benjamin Pavard put Inter into a great position.

Eric Dier then equalised for the visitors to ensure a nervy end to the game.

Inter Milan will confront Barcelona in the last four.



