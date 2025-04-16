‘I Could Not Change Anything’ — Sadiq Opens On Real Sociedad Struggles

Super Eagles forward Umar Sadiq has reflected on his struggles at Spanish club, Real Sociedad.

Sadiq sealed a move to Sociedad from another Spanish club, Almeria three years ago.





After scoring on his debut against Athletico Bilbao, he was sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury for almost one year.

The 27-year-old was used mostly as a substitute on his return to action.

Sadiq moved to Valencia on loan in January and has rediscovered his form.

He has scored four times in 11 league appearances for Los Che.

“From the first day I went to Real Sociedad, I went there with a lot of expectations. Unfortunately, I went there and after five days I tore my ACL and things changed,” Sadiq told TVC.

“I was out for one season and I came back and I could not get that continuity that I need because I was left behind. Also it was the coach’s decision which I respected.

“Sometimes, you find yourself in situations where you cannot change anything. And my situation at Real Sociedad was that: I could not change anything. Because of lack of playing time after coming back from injury. I had to face the reality.

“Every footballer needs continuity which I did not have when I came back from my injury at Real Sociedad. And you can see that as I came here, week in, week out I’m playing. I’m gaining my confidence and that’s all what I needed. As a football player, continuity (is key). You have more calm and you have more time to show what you have.”



